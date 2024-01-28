XML Financial LLC Sells 7,174 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

XML Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $394,425,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,248,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

