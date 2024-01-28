Widmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.12% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $70.88 and a 1 year high of $93.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09. The company has a market cap of $948.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

