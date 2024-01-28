iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Decreased by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $315.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $318.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

