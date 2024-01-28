Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729,876 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,412,000 after buying an additional 3,931,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

