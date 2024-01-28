Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $265.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $267.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.08.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

