Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.50 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $26.26 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00085267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,662,975,832 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,662,975,831.82599 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07556421 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $23,646,653.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

