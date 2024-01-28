Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,099 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $112.21 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CINF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.