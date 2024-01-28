Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $979,000 Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $27.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.79 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

