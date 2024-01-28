Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,564 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,622,324.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,622,324.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,799 shares of company stock worth $65,566,637 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.4 %

Atlassian stock opened at $247.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $254.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.