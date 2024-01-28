American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.650-13.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.0 billion-$67.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.3 billion. American Express also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.65-13.15 EPS.
Shares of AXP opened at $201.43 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $204.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average is $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Citigroup raised American Express from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised American Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.21.
In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,325,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Express by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,697,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $295,632,000 after purchasing an additional 772,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
