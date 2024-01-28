Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRG. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chain Bridge I by 80.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 979,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 435,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chain Bridge I by 305.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 590,400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,002,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chain Bridge I by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 486,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 136,527 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Chain Bridge I by 84.4% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRG opened at $10.96 on Friday. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

