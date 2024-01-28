DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:DNP opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $11.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.