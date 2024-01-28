DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DNP opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

