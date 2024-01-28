inSure DeFi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $112,395.25 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $104.84 million and $112,395.25 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00017329 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00018639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,482.49 or 1.00011286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011235 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000973 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00202192 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00391757 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $182,179.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.