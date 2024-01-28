Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Grows By 71.6%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the December 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CETY opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. Clean Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.65.
Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Clean Energy Technologies
Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Energy Technologies
- Stock Average Calculator
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.