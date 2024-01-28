Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Grows By 71.6%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the December 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CETY opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. Clean Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clean Energy Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CETY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Technologies by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.

Featured Articles

