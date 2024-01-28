Short Interest in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Rises By 33.4%

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 290,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAMP shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CAMP stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,023 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 963,594 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,945,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 681,123 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

