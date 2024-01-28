VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CDL stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $62.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $350.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.0359 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,177.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.