VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
CDL stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $62.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $350.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.0359 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
