Short Interest in Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Rises By 42.8%

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the December 31st total of 34,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Caravelle International Group Trading Up 5.6 %

CACO stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Caravelle International Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caravelle International Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caravelle International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Caravelle International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

