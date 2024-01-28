Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 714,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Celcuity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $14.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $16.06.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Celcuity from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celcuity

Insider Activity at Celcuity

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $30,096.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $110,126. 24.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Celcuity by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 33.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.