CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CNB Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CCNEP opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

