Sfmg LLC Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after buying an additional 34,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $211.98 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.96. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

