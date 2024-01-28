Sfmg LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Eaton by 20.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Eaton by 744.3% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Eaton by 87.5% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 7,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $245.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $247.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

