NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 166,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1,080.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 72,012 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1,214.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,589 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

