Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 0.6 %

SPGI opened at $446.60 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $450.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.