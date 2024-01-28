LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

