Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 347 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Azenta by 35.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Azenta by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.44. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

