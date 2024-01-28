Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 86,840 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 873.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 171.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 50.0% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $62.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $389,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,654.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

