Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 98,098 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $617,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WBA

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.