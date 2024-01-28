Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $105.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

