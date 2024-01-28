Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 19,913 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,548 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 19,913 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $150.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

