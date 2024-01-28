Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 274.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,661 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Cummins worth $48,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $240.63 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.82 and a 200 day moving average of $234.31.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

