Sfmg LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 38.8% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of COST opened at $686.88 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $698.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $645.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.