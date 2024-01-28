LGT Group Foundation Purchases 2,287 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

