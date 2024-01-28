LGT Group Foundation Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $311.36 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $248.96 and a 1-year high of $317.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.