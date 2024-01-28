Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ferrari by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $340.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $246.51 and a 1 year high of $372.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.32.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.89.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

