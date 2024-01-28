LGT Group Foundation Purchases 1,083 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock worth $314,052,926 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

