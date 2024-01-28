LGT Group Foundation Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $164.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

