Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Increased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $127.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

