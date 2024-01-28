LGT Group Foundation Raises Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.14% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at about $1,232,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 44,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 82,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at $185,596,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,547 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.