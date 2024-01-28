LGT Group Foundation Acquires 1,052 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,659 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $215.12 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $238.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.69.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

