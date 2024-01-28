LGT Group Foundation Sells 727 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.13% of Generac worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Generac by 30.0% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at $373,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 545,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at $74,164,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

