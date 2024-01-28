John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.47

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and traded as high as $31.29. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 39,617 shares trading hands.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.