John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.47

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and traded as high as $31.29. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 39,617 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 53.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

