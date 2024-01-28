Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Datadog by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $202,877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Datadog by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Datadog by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $123.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $136.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,989 shares of company stock valued at $83,930,915 in the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

