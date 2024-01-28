Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.80

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.80 and traded as high as C$7.95. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$7.71, with a volume of 243,564 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDO shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -96.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.59.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of C$69.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.5768072 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

