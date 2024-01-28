LGT Group Foundation Sells 157,078 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 157,078 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in UBS Group by 17,021.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $31.40.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

