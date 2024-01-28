DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.15

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $15.46. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 87,806 shares traded.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
