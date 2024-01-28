DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.15

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $15.46. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 87,806 shares traded.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

