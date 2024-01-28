DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.15

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBLGet Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $15.46. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 87,806 shares traded.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

