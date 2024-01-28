Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 7,151.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,649 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of Tenet Healthcare worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,664,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,146,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 468,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 348,151 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 57.1% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $82.89 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on THC

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.