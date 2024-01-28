Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279,090 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Rollins worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.