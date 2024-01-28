Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.95

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and traded as high as $29.86. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 8,880 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($33.04) to GBX 2,400 ($30.50) in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

