Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,373 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of Insight Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 17,167 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,601.5% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 23,644.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $184.79 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.89.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

