Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,900,000 after buying an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $270.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.84. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.31 and a fifty-two week high of $272.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

